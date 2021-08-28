Louisiana is in its worst COVID-19 surge thus far, and it may not be the last if people do not take further steps to slow the virus spread.
Scientific models show the state could face another severe wave of infections in the fall and into early 2022 without more vaccinations, more enforcement of masking requirements and residents continuing to socially distance and take other mitigation measures.
Somesh Nigam, chief data officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, works with state health officials to create models that use current and previous data to project rates of COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations. With 18 months of data in hand, Nigam said those models have become increasingly precise. For example, he noted that the models indicated Louisiana would hit a record hospitalization rate of around 3,000 COVID-19 patients, which happened earlier this month before beginning a slow decline in recent days.
Although overall new case numbers have been dropping slightly over the past week, Nigam noted that the state’s infection rate remains high. That is leading the models to indicate the coming months could be troubling as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread.
“The environment today is certainly less restrictive than last year, which sets up for a pretty difficult fall,” he said. “We know the holiday season is a very social season in Louisiana. People will be together in person again, starting around Halloween and continuing through Thanksgiving and Christmas. I think the problem is that if we enter the fall season with our rates still high, it is going to get amplified during the holiday season. We are quite worried there will be another peak that will start later in the year and continue into January and February.”
To protect ourselves and our loved ones, Dr. Larry Simon, a Medical Director with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, noted that the available vaccines remain very effective at teaching our immune system to recognize the Delta variant. “The vaccine works by teaching the immune system to recognize a name tag on the virus, and Delta does not have a very different name tag,” Simon said.
Dr. Simon further explained that the Delta variant is more contagious because it can replicate itself much faster than the original version of COVID-19, meaning that it can overtake the immune system of some patients even if their immune system has been trained to recognize the virus.
“We see it in the numbers every day,” he said. ”With this surge, most of the hospitalized patients are younger, healthier, and not vaccinated. Whereas the small number of patients who had the vaccine and are hospitalized are older and/or prone to having weaker immune systems.”
To prevent a potential fifth surge, Nigam said the state’s vaccination efforts “need to go into overdrive.” Although Louisiana’s vaccination rate still ranks among the lowest of all states, many large employers and educational institutions have announced vaccination requirements for employees and students. Organizers of some of the state’s largest events – LSU and New Orleans Saints football games – will require all attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for admittance. The hope is to slow the virus’ spread while also encouraging more residents to get vaccinated.
While the available vaccines are not yet approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for children under 12 years, parents can take steps to try to protect them, said Dr. Tracy Lemelle, Medical Director with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana. She said the most important action is to ensure everyone around younger children is vaccinated.
“I believe it’s important for all adults to get vaccinated, especially when you talk about parents, grandparents, siblings and even teachers,” she said. “The more people who are vaccinated in the community, the less likely it is that those kids will get sick.”
Nigam said other steps should also be considered, including stringent enforcement of the existing mask mandate; people remaining socially distant, especially while indoors; and perhaps considering limiting capacity in certain situations. Simon also encouraged consistent use of hand sanitizer and regular hand-washing.
“If we do all of that, I think the scenario in the fall and winter will probably be manageable for our health care system,” Nigam said. “But I don’t think just one step will be enough. We will have to do literally everything we know that works, and we will need to start taking steps soon. People should already be thinking about how they will interact during the holidays. Businesses need to consider how best to keep employees and customers safe and distanced. We know this virus propagates in close proximities, so we need to think about how to minimize those situations.”
Mike Bertaut, an economist with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, said it is incumbent on businesses to make sure their customers feel comfortable. For many, that means making sure everyone wears masks at all times and encouraging vaccinations among employees.
“Businesses have to understand their clientele and make them feel safe,” Bertaut said. “Human beings are still social. People want to get out. They want to shop and go to the movies and travel. But they won’t do it if they don’t feel it’s safe. If someone doesn’t feel comfortable in your store, they’ll order on Amazon. I think businesses are learning what they feel they need to do.”
Bertaut expects more companies to require vaccines, especially after the FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine on Monday. For manufacturers and suppliers, Bertaut said such requirements could mean more workers on site, which could alleviate supply chain disruptions that are leading to lower inventories and higher prices on many items. The vaccines, plus higher wages, may also spur more people across the country to enter or return to the workforce if they feel it is safe, he noted.
“I think you’re going to see a lot of mandates for vaccines, and that’s actually good for the economy because it means we can be more productive as a society,” Bertaut said. “It’s very disruptive when a large chunk of the population is sick. People aren’t at work and they aren’t going out to businesses. Vaccination to me is as much about the economy as anything else.”
Simon said experts continue to analyze the long-term economic impacts of COVID-19, particularly as more data emerges about long COVID. Some studies show that up to 40 percent of COVID-19 patients will have some form of long COVID, Simon said, which is commonly four to 12 weeks of body aches, coughing, weakness, brain fog and other symptoms. A smaller percentage of COVID-19 patients may suffer for years and even experience changes in their vascular systems, which could lead to problems with blood clotting and major organs.
“I think a lot of people are starting to worry about whether there will be more people on disability and more people who have to stay in the ICU longer,” Simon said. “Some people may get through the infection, but may have longer post-hospitalization issues. There could be a lot of impact from this new surge that will be different and worse than we have seen before, which is another reason I believe it’s important for people to get vaccinated.”
Lemelle said more people have asked her about the vaccines in recent weeks. She is encouraging those conversations and said physicians want to be a reliable source of trustworthy information, so people shouldn’t hold back if they have sincere questions.
“I think a lot of what we are hearing is coming from a place of frustration and helplessness,” she said. “If we can’t discuss things, I can’t alleviate any concerns or questions or fears. I think just about every primary care provider feels the same way. They would love to educate you about this and be transparent about what we know.”
For more information on COVID-19 vaccines and other resources, visit www.bcbsla.com/covid19.