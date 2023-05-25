From pills to elixirs, we’ve come to search out quick fixes for our health.
Unfortunately, when it comes to our diet, the general consensus for longevity and overall health boils down to eating a diet rich in plants within a balance of mostly whole foods.
But it turns out there might be a shortcut when it comes to getting your greens: Super greens powders.
While whole foods are always the best way to gain health benefits, green supplements are a great product to help boost nutrition when your diet is falling short.
In this Ensō Supergreens review, I’m digging into what Supergreens is, along with its benefits and drawbacks, to help you decide if it’s worth adding to your diet.
What is Ensō Supergreens?
Ensō Supergreens is a nutrient-dense greens powder made from whole plants and other superfoods that have been dehydrated and ground into a fine powder. It contains ingredients such as nutritional grasses, hearty vegetables, leafy greens, blue-green algae, seaweed, herbs, and roots.
Supergreens also contains digestive enzymes and 5 billion CFUs (colony-forming units) probiotics.
Ensō Supergreens is claimed to enhance energy levels and digestive health, as well as help maintain a healthy immune system.
How to use Ensō Supergreens
Ensō Superfoods, whose products include several superfood plant formulas, recommends having 1 scoop of Supergreens each day mixed with your beverage of choice. It can be mixed with water, your favorite milk, or a superfood smoothie.
While taking this greens powder in the morning is said to help give you a boost of energy as you get your day going, it can be taken any time of day that works best for you.
Why include Ensō Supergreens as part of your diet?
Unfortunately, only 10% of Americans eat the recommended amount of vegetables each day. Ensō Superfoods developed their greens supplement as an easy way to get some green vegetables every day, helping to fill in these nutritional gaps in your diet.
Supergreens includes over 20 organic superfoods which provide more than 22 key vitamins and minerals, as well as an abundance of antioxidants and other phytonutrients.
Who should use Ensō Supergreens?
Supergreens wasn’t developed with any specific type of consumer in mind, but rather can be used by anyone who feels their diet could use a boost and would like to invest in their long-term health.
This product is gluten free, nut free, dairy free, caffeine free, soy free, and vegan – making it appropriate for almost everyone.
Ensō Supergreens Pros and Cons
All right, now that we’ve discussed Supergreens’ overview, let’s take a deeper look at what takes this greens powder to the next level, as well as what I wish were better.
What I love about Ensō Supergreens
There are several things that really impress me about Ensō Supergreens, especially coming from my point of view as a registered dietitian nutritionist.
Organic superfoods
All superfood ingredients in this greens powder are organic.
While I know that choosing organic is a personal preference, it makes me feel better that the large volume of plants in each scoop does not come with a side of pesticides, herbicides, and other chemicals.
Quality and safety
Ensō Superfoods follows several measures to help ensure both the quality and safety of their products.
Third-party testing. At an outside company, the greens powder is tested to ensure it contains the correct ingredients and that it is free of contaminants, heavy metals, and other impurities.
The super greens powder is also made in a GMP-Certified facility (Good Manufacturing Practice). This process guarantees production at the highest quality standards in an FDA-approved facility.
Copious probiotics
Ensō Supergreens contains 5 billion CFUs (colony-forming units) of probiotics and includes 4 different strains. This is more than many other greens powder on the market.
The great news is that research indicates a dose of at least 5 billion CFU is needed to be beneficial to our health.
Taste
Let’s face it, taste makes or breaks a product. If you don’t like it, there are only so many times you can force yourself to consume it before you stop altogether.
Supergreens has a slightly sweet and minty taste. Plus, the powder is ground so finely that it mixes into beverages without a chalky or gritty texture. It goes down smoothly.
No artificial ingredients
No artificial sweeteners, artificial colors, artificial flavors, added sugars, fillers, preservatives, or other additives.
Just a clean greens powder that will add to your health without subtracting from it.
What I wish were better about Ensō Supergreens
While the list of pros certainly outweighs the cons when it comes to Supergreens, there is always room for improvement. Here are a few things that caught my attention when comparing it with other greens powders.
No adaptogens
Many other greens powders include adaptogens, plants with phytonutrients that help our body better adapt to stress; however, Supergreens does not.
While the superfoods it contains have excellent nutritional properties, it does not contain with adaptogens, which can be easily added with another powder supplement in addition to the Supergreens.
Side note: Ensō Superfoods has another product, Power Beets, which is rich in adaptogens.
Proprietary blend
It’s important to know exactly what is in the products you purchase. For some, that means knowing the amount of each superfood. Many greens powders do provide this information; however, numerous – including Ensō Supergreens – do not.
Instead, the company tells us how much of the total superfood blend is in each scoop (8 grams).
The good news is that companies must list ingredients in order of most to least, which helps give us an idea of which superfoods likely have a heavier impact on our health.
Supergreens has an impressive array of vitamins and minerals, which tells me all the superfoods work synchronously to provide ample nutrition, whether we know how much of each superfood is present or not.
Packaging
Supergreens used to be sold in a plastic canister, but they’ve moved to a bag that results in less waste. The downside to this bag is that it’s fairly skinny, and reaching in to grab a scoop of Supergreens leaves your hand (and many times the counter!) spotted with green powder. The company has recently made an upgrade to their package size making it wider and shorter (and therefore much easier to maneuver), which is being very well received by its thousands of subscribers based on verified reviews.
Pros:
Organic Superfoods
5 billion CFU probiotics
Digestive enzymes
Vegan
Gluten free, dairy free, soy free, nut free
Made in the USA
GMP Certified
Third-party tested
Caffeine free
Non-GMO
Easy to blend
No added sugar or artificial sweeteners
No fillers, colors, additives
Cons:
Only available on their website
No adaptogens
Proprietary blend
Packaging (recently improved in May 2023)
Ensō Supergreens Ingredients
Supergreens contains more than 20 organic superfood ingredients, along with probiotics and digestive enzymes. I like the diversity of nutrient-dense plants they use, which provide each scoop with a multitude of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
Let’s take a closer look at all the superfoods Ensō Supergreens provides.
Blue-green algae
The very first two ingredients in Supergreens are Spirulina powder and broken cell wall chlorella. This makes me happy since blue-green algae are powerhouses in the nutrition world, and it’s rare we get enough of these in our day-to-day diet without a greens supplement.
These algae (which are actually cyanobacteria!) contain as much protein as animal products. Research also shows they have immune-stimulating properties, have pre-biotic activity (they feed our good gut bacteria), contain powerful antioxidants, and may also be antimicrobial.
Side note: If at first you get a slight ‘fishy’ or ‘salt water’ smell after mixing Supergreens into your beverage of choice – it’s because of these blue-green algae! I’m pleasantly surprised that while you might notice that smell, it does not carry that taste.
Nutritional grasses
The second most abundant ingredients in Supergreens are nutritional grasses, of which there are four: wheat grass, barley grass, alfalfa leaf, and oat grass.
Studies have shown these grasses have many benefits, with the potential to support thyroid function, blood pressure, inflammation, and digestive health.
Vegetables
This is what most people think of when they consider a greens powder. A quality greens powder should have plenty of these plants since we fall short on vegetable intake so often.
As I like to tell my clients: Vegetables and plants are nature’s multivitamin. The more you eat, the more benefits your body gains.
Vegetables, herbs, and roots in Ensō Supergreens includes: Kale powder, spinach, broccoli, peppermint leaf, parsley, dandelion powder, burdock root, ginger root, moringa leaf, nopal cactus, nettle leaf, horsetail, kelp powder, dulse powder.
Probiotics and digestive enzymes
Ensō Supergreens contains 5 billion CFUs probiotics split between four strains, as well as three different digestive enzymes.
Probiotics are live organisms that help maintain our gut health. Not only that, but research has indicated they also play a role in our immune system and dental health.
Digestive enzymes help us both break down and absorb the foods we eat. While most people make enough for adequate digestion, some people who experience bloating and gas may benefit from taking digestive enzymes.
Ensō Supergreens incorporates digestive enzymes: Papain from papaya, bromelain from pineapple, and vegetable pepsin. These plant-based enzymes may also have anti-inflammatory properties and may help with symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome.
Vitamins and minerals
Supergreens’ fact panel is a thing of beauty. As if Goldilocks herself made the decision on amounts of vitamins and minerals: There is not too much and not too little – it is just right.
Some greens powder companies add synthetic vitamins and minerals to boost the nutrition profile – but Ensō’s micronutrients come exclusively from its nutrient-dense superfoods.
I’m not a fan of greens powders that have outrageously high micronutrient content, with most of their vitamin and mineral doses multiples above 100% of your Daily Value. It is easy to fall into unsafe levels when also taking additional supplements as well as vitamin and mineral-fortified foods
Instead, Supergreens finds a balance.
One scoop contains:
· Between 10-19% of your daily value of vitamin B5 and mineral molybdenum
· More than 20% of your daily value of vitamins A, C, B1, B2, niacin, B6, folate, and B12, as well as minerals iodine and chromium
These are excellent amounts to help complement your diet.
Health benefits
More research is needed to help us understand just how much a super greens powder can impact our health. But science does agree that a diet rich in vegetables, fruit, and other plants is incredibly beneficial and provides many health benefits.
Here are some benefits you may enjoy when taking a greens powder consistently.
May help lower the risk of chronic diseases
The body is adept at keeping free radicals from causing damage to our cells by producing enough antioxidants to buffer their effects. But when the body is overloaded with free radicals, it simply cannot control them, and the result is internal oxidative stress and inflammation. Researchers have found this to be the basis of many chronic diseases.
Vegetables, fruit, and other plants are high in antioxidants, and a diet high in these foods has been shown to help reduce internal inflammation.
A small study showed that greens powders may be able to increase antioxidants in the body as well as help reduce oxidative damage from free radicals.
May help improve healthy immune function
Vitamins and minerals are necessary for many processes in the body, including immune function. Some nutrients that play a role include A, C, B6, B12, folate, zinc, and selenium. Even if you are marginally low in any one of these, it may affect your immune response.
Greens powders often contain many of the nutrients needed to keep our immune system healthy.
Supergreens includes several of these important micronutrients: 85% DV vitamin A; 42% DV vitamin C; 53% DV vitamin B6; 2063% DV vitamin B12; and 93% DV folate.
May help keep your blood sugar stable
Ensō Supergreens includes many ingredients that may play a role in helping to maintain normal blood sugar levels, including nettle leaf, spirulina, ginger, kelp, and dulse.
Additionally, there are no added sugars and the total carbohydrates for one scoop is only 4.8 grams.
Ensō Supergreens Customer Reviews
With 4.9 stars on their website and on Verified Reviews, Ensō Supergreens reviews are mostly positive.
Customers describe how good they feel while taking it, how they enjoy the minty flavor, and that they’re happy with how easy it is to fit it into their daily routine.
When the occasional negative review pops up, these typically discuss features of the packaging they feel could be better.
Here are a few reviews from the past few months:
“I noticed how soothing the Supergreens powder is for my gut the first day. I definitely think the digestive enzymes are improving my gut health. Prior to drinking Supergreens my norm was daily abdominal discomfort such as gas & bloating. I am very pleased with Enso Supergreens! I just feel better overall!” – Jennifer G.
“Tastes great. I’m relatively healthy so can’t really say I feel any different. I do it more as my daily vitamin routine as I’m over the hill (I’m old). If I could make one recommendation, put them in daily travel sizes. That bag sucks. Much love.” – Bobby R.
“I have been taking these greens for a few months now. Definitely more energy, and have seen a relief from my menopause symptoms, reduction in anxiety and hot flashes. The mild mint flavor is pretty good. I usually drink it alone or I. Cranberry juice. But in a vanilla protein shake, it tastes like the famous shake you can get around St Patty’s Day” – Penny H.
“Signed up for auto delivery. I feel great when I take this product makes me have an abundance of energy and my Immune system seems much better.” – Joe M. A.
Frequently Asked Questions
Here is a bit more information to help you make a decision.
What does Ensō Supergreens taste like?
Supergreens has a slightly sweet minty flavor, which stems from the ingredients of peppermint leaves and naturally sweet monk fruit.
Customers use the words ‘delicious’, ‘amazing’, ‘smooth’, and ‘not grainy or too strong a flavor’ to describe the taste. Some liken the taste to “thin mints (when mixed with milk or almond milk” and “akin to a minty milkshake” when mixed with protein powder.
Is Ensō Supergreens Organic?
Yes, all superfood ingredients in Ensō Supergreens are locally sourced and organic.
Are there probiotics in Ensō Supergreens?
There are 5 billion CFUs probiotics dairy-free probiotics in Ensō Supergreens.