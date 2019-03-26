This story is brought to you by Shoppers Value Foods.
On a typical weekend, Brycen Graves, 10, can be found in the living room rooting for his beloved LSU Tigers.
In December, when visiting Santa, he wished for a Saints Super Bowl victory.
The Baton Rouge boy loves dogs, banana popsicles, reading books and being outdoors.
From the outside, Brycen seems to be living a pretty normal life.
But upon closer look, it’s clear that he’s been faced with an extraordinary set of circumstances.
At age 1, Brycen was diagnosed with a form of muscular dystrophy called Mitochondrial Disorder.
He’s never walked, talked or eaten a meal without his feeding tube.
For most of his life, Brycen has been immersed in a constant cycle of doctor visits, hospital stays and therapy appointments.
But, according to his mother, he’s one of the happiest children around, despite the odds being stacked against him.
“My favorite thing about my son is his personality,” says Alison Bailey, 37.
As a single mom, her world revolves around Brycen – and she couldn’t be more proud of the young man he’s becoming.
“Watching him grow,” she explains, “despite everything we’ve been through, and seeing his determination … his happiness is contagious.”
Bailey recalls one milestone, in particular, that she never thought would be possible.
“Last summer at camp,” she explains, “Brycen went in a pool for the first time. That was amazing to me because he has a feeding tube inserted through his stomach, and we were always told that it can’t get wet … but he did it, and I’m so grateful that he was able to experience this. ”
Thanks to the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s (MDA) Shamrocks Campaign, Brycen was able to have one of the “best weeks” of his life – and now, he’s paying it forward.
Last June, Brycen attended a special summer camp in Pollock for children with muscular dystrophy, where he spent the week being a regular 10-year-old boy surrounded by friends.
“He was never away from me overnight before that,” Bailey says. “But I knew he was in good hands. It gave him the chance for normalcy … and no judgment.”
The program is made possible through MDA fundraising – and to show his appreciation, Brycen now serves as a local ambassador for the organization, appearing at stores that participate in the various campaigns.
Throughout the month of March, he’s been visiting several Shoppers Value Foods locations in the Baton Rouge area. Each year, the supermarket chain partners with the MDA for its Shamrocks Campaign, during which customers can buy a shamrock upon checkout with funds going toward muscular dystrophy and other related diseases.
Brycen and his mother are proud to be advocates for a cause so near and dear to their hearts – and Shoppers Value chief financial officer, Danielle Satawa, echoes the same sentiment.
“Our company is family-owned and operated,” says Satawa, a mother of three, “and being involved in the Shamrocks Campaign is a great way for us to help other people give back. We’ve been involved for several years, and we always want to partner with organizations that can help our community and the families who need it most.”
The team at Shoppers Value, led by Satawa’s father, Skipper Jones, and business partner Ted Harvey, has a soft spot for children. After all, feeding families is the company’s daily mission.
“We want to make ‘family time’ the best time,” Satawa says. “And if we can give back by working with organizations like the MDA to give children special opportunities, we’re going to get behind the cause. All of our stores participate – and I’m so proud of our employee involvement, behind the scenes and behind the registers.”
For more information about Shoppers Value Foods and the MDA Shamrocks Campaign, visit www.shoppersvaluefoodsla.com.
Follow Shoppers Value Foods on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ShoppersValueLA.