“As a working mom, it was a struggle. I had two kids in diapers at one time, and the expense of paying for day care was a lot to manage. On top of that, having the ‘mom guilt’ of working and not being home – it’s difficult … it’s very difficult. But on the same hand, however, I find it rewarding to show my kids how to give back. That’s so important, too.”
Danielle Satawa knows what it’s like to be a multi-tasking mom.
After graduating from LSU, she and her husband, Jamey, started their family and now have three children, ages 14, 10 and 9.
Like many working mothers, Danielle leads a pretty hectic life.
But her problems pale in comparison to the families struggling to make ends meet.
Danielle is the chief financial officer for Shoppers Value Foods, run by her father, Skipper Jones, and business partner Ted Harvey.
She uses her position to raise awareness throughout the year about many of the issues impacting families around South Louisiana, and Mother’s Day is no exception.
According to national data, one out of three families in the Baton Rouge area can’t afford to buy diapers for their babies. To help fill that gap, Danielle runs a year-round Diaper Bank with the Junior League and encourages the public to donate, if possible.
“For me, as a mom, it would be so devastating to not be able to afford diapers,” she says. “I got involved because, having kids of my own, the thought of not being able to have clean diapers for them is unfathomable. People have to advocate for the babies, giving them the healthiest environment they can in which to thrive. Day cares, for example, require diapers, and if you can’t afford them, you can’t go to day care … which then, in turn, means the parent can’t get a job because they don’t have child care. It’s a vicious socioeconomic cycle – and we just want to help put a stop to it.”
From May 6 to 12, Shoppers Value is hosting a Mother’s Day Diaper Drive at all their locations, from Lafayette to Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
“We accept open packages as well as new packages,” Danielle explains. “We understand that kids grow out of one size, and in many cases, there are several leftover. All the loose diapers we receive are then repackaged … any donation helps.”
The Junior League of Baton Rouge now distributes at least 400,000 diapers per year, through various drives and permanent barrel sites at which people can donate throughout the year.
For Danielle, this cause hits close to home – not only as a mom, but as a professional who works closely with people in need.
“Being a part of Shoppers Value, we really want to give back to families, especially when there are children involved,” she says. “A lot of our stores operate in lower socioeconomic areas of town, and we feel very strongly about doing our part. We see the need, day in and day out.”
Once diapers are collected, the Junior League distributes them to 10 different agencies, including churches, foster care facilities, Family Road and the YWCA.
