Shoppers Value Foods has added to its offerings with an array of prepared smoked meats that can be the centerpiece of a family meal in less than an hour.
The store’s Jones Creek Road location in Baton Rouge and Ambassador Caffery location in Lafayette have several such meats available. Selections include bacon-wrapped smoked chicken thighs stuffed with cream cheese and jalapenos; bacon-wrapped smoked chicken breasts stuffed with cream cheese and in-house made sausages that combine green onion, Italian and Cajun sausages into one. Bacon-wrapped asparaguses are also available.
All products are prepared in the store and specially vacuum-sealed for freshness.
Joe Crowell, store director for the Jones Creek location, said the new products are a response to customers’ changing lifestyles.
“Life is so fast-paced nowadays for just about everybody, and the average consumer isn’t interested in spending a lot of time cooking once they get home,” Crowell said. “All of these meats are made fresh. The idea is that the person just puts it in the oven for about 45 minutes, and then it’s all ready to eat.”
The smoked meats have been available for about a month. Already, they have been a huge hit.
“We’ve been selling out, especially with the sausage,” Crowell said. “It’s been really popular for us.”
With the holidays around the corner, Shoppers Value also is focusing on its other prepared meals. Smoked ham, fried turkeys and baked turkeys will all be available in stores, as well as popular side dishes like macaroni and cheese, rice dressing, broccoli and cheese casserole and more.
“We’re really constantly thinking about how people live their lives,” Crowell said. “We know that in most families, both parents work, the kids have school and everybody is going from one place to the next. The idea for us is to create products where they just have to put them in the oven for a little while and then everything is good to go.”
Shoppers Value is located at 6576 Jones Creek Road in Baton Rouge. The store is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Other Baton Rouge-area Shoppers Value locations are at 9702 Greenwell Springs Road, 5963 Plank Road, 13555 Old Hammond Highway, 5932 Airline Highway, 5355 Government Street and 280 Main Street in Baker.