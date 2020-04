Annie Fink was the Louisiana Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year and also was the All-Metro cross country MVP last fall.The two-time All-Metro selection set a course record while winning her second straight Class B title in Natchitoches. Her season-best three-mile time was 17:43. Fink was the Division II runner-up in the 1,600 meters in indoor track this spring and a 2019 Class B outdoor track runner-up in the 800 and 1,600.She will be a preferred walk on at LSU.