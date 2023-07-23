From our dining room window, I can see a beach ball as wide as a truck tire, a bargain purchase from the drugstore down the street. My grown son and I lobbed it back and forth the other day, embracing the notion that in summer, you’re never too old to play.
The beach ball isn’t the only big thing in our yard this summer. My wife planted sunflowers near the patio, and now they’re taller than we are. We love their huge blossoms, which are the size of our faces. They’re playful flowers, poking up above the other ornamentals like periscopes scanning the shore. I can understand why Vincent Van Gogh, troubled for much of his life, liked sunflowers so much. Their unflinching brightness and mythic scale are good medicine for weary hearts. What my wife likes best about them is their generous openness to the world — the way they unfold their petals like a satellite dish, receptive to whatever the world might tell them.
Some of summer’s best gifts are of the jumbo variety, as I’m reminded each year in managing our watermelon supply. My wife is crazy about this king of the summer fruits, and we spend a good bit of time and treasure during the warmest months scouting the best melons to enjoy. We’re partial to watermelons from Washington Parish, though they’re not always available in my neighborhood.
As a fallback, I’ve savored a few melons this year from a grower in Livingston Parish, scoring the supply from a farmers market a few blocks away. I stood in a long line of customers at the produce table some days ago, smiling at this quintessentially Louisiana scene. Like moviegoers at the ticket window for a blockbuster, people in this part of the world will quickly form a queue for anything to eat.
Securing a new watermelon briefly makes me our household hero, with cheers all around as I lug the thing through the door as if hoisting the Hindenburg. The leavings of our feast include lots of rinds. I carry them to compost in a far corner of the yard, a secret place where the shyest wild things tend to live.
The other morning, as I ferried more rinds to the pile, a young ribbon snake zig-zagged through the grass like a streak of lightning. A few days later, I found a box turtle next to the compost, his eyes fixed on a melon rind from the afternoon before.
My wife offered him a fresh rind, and we watched for awhile as he nibbled its green corner before retreating to the fence line.
Life these days seems a circus of superlatives, social media inflating each trivial turn of circumstance into the biggest, the best, the worst. I look to summer to remind me what real magnitude looks like — the flowers extending like a warm hand, each new watermelon a wonder that seems inexhaustible.
