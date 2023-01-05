On one hand, it could be an opportunity for the rest of the field at the Greg Lavergne Parish Wrestling Duals at Carencro High.
With perennial wrestling powerhouse Brusly moving up from Division III to Division II this season, Brusly’s tournament coinciding with the parish duals in Carencro matters for the first time here locally.
As a result, Teurlings will be sending its ‘A’ or varsity team to the Brusly event this weekend for state seeding purposes.
That means, it’ll be the Rebels’ “junior varsity” squad competing at the parish duals.
Teurlings coach Kent Masson, though, warns against counting his Rebels out as contenders to repeat as parish champions.
“Truthfully, I don’t look at those kids as junior varsity,” Masson said. “To me, they’re really varsity wrestlers.”
Indeed, while many programs in Lafayette Parish struggle to fill out a roster, the Rebels are flourishing more than ever with 62 grapplers on their roster.
“It’s been a remarkable season so far,” Masson said. “Coming into this year, I think the jury was out on if we could be as good as last year’s team. But as it’s played out, I think we’re just as good, if not better.”
For the first time Masson can remember, Teurlings has already won six tournament crowns before Greg Lavergne, including one event in Mobile, Alabama with only 10 wrestlers.
The top contender appears to be Southside. The Sharks finished fourth recently at the inaugural Public School Championship in Gonzales.
A year ago, Southside finished runner-up in the parish duals for the first time.
The Sharks’ fourth-place finish in the public school tournament was powered by first-place finishes from Kael Reaux at 113 pounds, Landon Reaux at 120 and Wiley Boudreaux at 138.
Lafayette High finished 13th in that tournament, followed by Acadiana 15th and Comeaux 17th.
The Mighty Lions were paced by a first-place finish from Jensen Bergeron at 152 pounds.
The seven-team duals championship is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Friday with the first of three rounds, before four more rounds Saturday scheduled to start at 9 a.m.