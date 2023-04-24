St. Amant High School's 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame class will be honored during a series of events scheduled for September, Principal Beth Templet sai.
The inductees include names familiar to anyone who has followed local sports over the years. Inductees are outstanding athletes, coaches and contributors/volunteers from across the spectrum of sports in the history of St. Amant High, a news release said.
The Hall of Fame includes standouts from the “old school” St. Amant Wildcats as well as the current St. Amant High School that opened its doors to students in 1978.
The Class of 2023 features four former student-athletes, a coach and a contributor that left a mark at St. Amant and in the years that followed.
Athletes inducted in the Class of 2023 include Amanda Mason Ecker and Barry “Coco” Wilson. Virginia Meche and Stanley Lessard were chosen as a legacy honorees by the selection committee. Legacy honorees represent the St. Amant Wildcats.
The Class of 2023 also features several familiar names that had an impact on and off the fields for St. Amant. Former district championship coach and athletic director David Swacker, and longtime contributor and former school board member Perry Sheets will join the class in the coach and contributor categories.
The class will be officially inducted Sept. 21 into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony. The group will also be recognized during a pregame ceremony at the Pit on Sept. 22, when the Gators take on Opelousas in a nondistrict contest.
David Oliver, athletic director, said the intent of the Hall of Fame is to maintain the heritage and tradition of successful athletic programs at St. Amant High School. In addition, it will serve as a means of recognizing, preserving and honoring the athletes, coaches and individuals who made significant contributions to the athletic programs at St. Amant over the years.
Nominations were accepted earlier in the year, Oliver said. All candidates will be judged on their significant and/or long-term contributions to St. Amant High School Athletics.
“Our vision is that St. Amant High School’s Hall of Fame will inspire the next generations of athletes, coaches and volunteers to continue the tradition of excellence that has become synonymous with St. Amant athletic programs,” Oliver said.
More details on the pregame recognition of the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be released closer to the event date, event organizers said in a news release.
St. Amant High Athletic Hall of Fame
Athlete
- Amanda Mason Ecker — 1997
- Barry “Coco” Wilson — 1985
Coach
- David Swacker
Contributor
- Perry Sheets
Legacy
- Stanley Lessard — 1955
- Virginia Meche — 1958