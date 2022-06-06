After weeks of clashes over guns, abortion and how to spend an unprecedented surplus, the Louisiana Legislature ended its 85-day session with an anti-climactic close at 6 p.m. Monday.
Legislators passed a number of minor measures on Monday but failed to approve bills opposed by Gov. John Bel Edwards that would have limited a governor’s ability to impose vaccine mandates.
“Quite frankly I am very happy with the way the session turned out," Edwards said after the session adjourned.
Edwards announced that he allowed a bill to become law that will ban transgender athletes from participating in girls sporting events at schools. He said it became clear after vetoing a similar bill last year that the measure would become law regardless of what he did.
Before Monday, legislators had already done the heavy lifting in passing the budget that will fund day-to-day operations and construction projects next year. But they rejected a push by far-right conservatives to pass controversial legislation that would have expanded gun rights, prohibited teachers from discussing sexuality and limiting discussion of race and gender in public schools.
Lawmakers did add to the long list of anti-abortion legislation in Louisiana, including a measure Monday that drew a rebuke from the White House that would increase criminal penalties for abortion providers.
“The Louisiana legislature has taken the latest step in a growing attack against the fundamental freedoms of Americans,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary
Lawmakers approved a $1,500 annual pay raise for K-12 public school teachers, a $750 pay hike for school support workers, $31 million more in salary for state higher education faculty and increases in the starting wages for prison guards and child welfare workers. The $31.7 million increase for faculty pay is the largest in 16 years and is part of a two-year effort to lift salaries to the Southern regional average. Colleges and universities are getting a $159.2 million hike in state aid – the largest ever – and a 12% increase over last year.
A new bridge over the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge – yearned for by a generation in the Capital Region – gets $300 million to start the projects that eventually may cost $3 billion. The Legislature and Edwards are spending $200 million on a new bridge over the Calcasieu River in Lake Charles; $200 million to extend I-49 south of Lafayette; $450 million to upgrade water and sewer systems around the state; $400 million to pay a post-Hurricane Katrina debt to the federal government for strengthening the New Orleans-area levee system; at least $100 million to repair existing roads and bridges; plus $100 million to fix up old buildings at public colleges and universities and at state buildings.
To be sure, lawmakers also stuffed the budget with what some consider pork-barrel spending, with $105 million in pet projects (churches, a public golf course and a public splash park, among others) that mostly received little public vetting.
Among the dozens of bills and resolutions that made it through the legislative process, one will remove Robert E. Lee Day and Confederate Memorial Day from the state’s list of holidays. (The state hasn’t celebrated those holidays in years.)
Before the annual session began on March 14, lawmakers spent 18 days in a special session in February to approve new maps for the Legislature, the Public Service Commission, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and Congress. A federal judge threw the congressional map into doubt Monday by ruling that legislators should have created a second Black-majority district.
During the legislative session, a special committee established by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, has been investigating allegations of a cover-up in the death of motorist Ronald Greene at the hands of State Police. That probe will continue when Edwards testifies before the committee on June 16.
Lawmakers were considering about two dozen bills when a gunman opened fire on students and staff at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. The murder of 19 children and two parents changed the tenor of debate in a body that in recent years has readily approved measures that extend 2nd Amendment gun rights.
Lawmakers failed to approve a high-profile measure, House Bill 37, that initially would have allowed people to carry handguns without obtaining a concealed weapon permit. The Senate gutted HB37, adding an amendment to allow school districts to authorize one or more armed security officers, who could have included teachers and administrators. But the rewritten measure died on the calendar.
The Senate killed Schexnayder’s attempt to transfer control of several buildings in the Capitol Complex to the lieutenant governor’s office. Jay Dardenne, who runs the state agency that oversees those buildings, said Schexnayder’s move would have been more expensive and less efficient for taxpayers. Schexnayder was also facing criticism after The Advocate | The Times-Picayune reported that he hired his stepsons to complete a remodel job on the apartments he rents at the state-owned Pentagon Barracks.
Advocates for looser marijuana laws had a mixed bag this year.
The Legislature, which has been historically punitive against pot smokers but has lightened up in recent years, agreed with legislation by Rep. Joe Marino, No Party-Gretna, to allow the dispensing of medical marijuana to out-of-state residents and to provide immunity from prosecution for those out-of-state patients.
But the Legislature beat back some other marijuana proposals. A bill by Glover to let people convicted of small-time pot possession expunge their records more easily failed. And the Senate also rejected a bill to decriminalize marijuana paraphernalia for non-medical users, even after they decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana last year.
The state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program continued its path from obscure tax break to hot-button issue.
Together Louisiana, a network of faith-based advocacy groups, pushed legislation to enshrine Edwards’ changes to the program into the constitution. Those changes include disallowing routine maintenance projects, cutting the tax break from 100% to 80% and, perhaps most importantly, giving locals a vote on the tax breaks, which amounted to billions in lost revenue over the years.
The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry and other industry groups convinced Republicans to kill the effort. The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Rogers Pope, R-Denham Springs, vowed to bring it back again next year.
On the education front, legislators approved two bills that would allow certain students to leave public schools and take the $5,400 per year in state aid with them.
One of the measures – Senate Bill 203 – applies to second and third graders with reading problems.
The other – House Bill 194 – is for children with exceptionalities, such as mental disabilities and hearing loss.
One notable defeat was the latest effort to curb spanking and other forms of corporal punishment in public schools.
Notable bills in transportation include Senate Bill 277, which would provide $40 million per year to help build the new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, Interstate 49 South between Lafayette and New Orleans and the new bridge in Lake Charles.
The money will come from motor vehicle sales tax revenue being moved from Louisiana’s general revenue fund to one for transportation only.
Staff writers Mark Ballard, Sam Karlin and Will Sentell contributed to this report.