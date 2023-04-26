There’s a fairly long list of former UL Ragin’ Cajuns expecting a phone call of some form from an NFL organization this weekend during or shortly after the NFL draft from Kansas City.
All of them wish that list was a little longer.
On Sunday, April 9, wide receiver Michael Jefferson was involved in an automobile accident near Mobile, Alabama, requiring multiple surgeries on one of his legs.
TMZ reported a week ago the police report suspected Jefferson was hit head on by an impaired driver.
“When I heard about it, I just didn’t know what to say,” former UL running back Chris Smith said. “I was just heartbroken.”
Prior to the accident, Jefferson was projected to be a second or third-day selection in the NFL draft after catching 51 passes for 810 yards and seven scores for the Cajuns this past fall.
The former Alabama State receiver also measured in at 6-foot-4 and 199 pounds and timed at 4.56 with a 37-inch vertical in the NFL Combine after impressing scouts at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Several of his teammates have been able to speak with Jefferson since the accident that has postponed the NFL plans of the Mobile native.
“It was shocking, but he’s in good spirits,” former UL cornerback Eric Garror said. “He’s going to be back. He’s going to get another opportunity for sure.”
Former UL safety Bralen Trahan agrees Jefferson’s NFL dreams will still be realized.
“He’s a great man with a great heart,” he said. “He’s in good spirits. There’s no doubt in my mind he’ll be back.
“I definitely feel like he’s going to get another opportunity. He’s going to work to get back to 100%. Michael has a great soul and a great support system.”
Nevertheless, it’s been hard for those who knew Jefferson best to deal with the news in recent weeks.
“It just broke my heart,” Trahan said. “MJ is such a great person. He came from nothing and worked so hard to get everything he’s gotten.
“I just felt like he’s the last person this would happen to, because he’s worked so hard.”
From UL coach Michael Desormeaux to his teammates, all struggled with the irony of someone who “did it the right way” suffering such an unexpected obstacle.
“We all know how hard he’s worked and how good he is,” Smith said. “ We all knew he was going to be get drafted.
“You can’t take life for granted. We’re just praying for him. It’s in God’s hands now.”
Punter Rhys Byrns said Jefferson even expanded his focus to special teams this past season to both fill some gaps and prepare for his NFL future.
“That news just came out of the blue,” Byrns said. “It was just terrible to hear. I know how hard he worked. He did a great job as a wide receiver and this past season, I saw how hard he worked on special teams.
“For something like that to happen that’s totally out of his control, it was just devastating.”
While all of the NFL prospects are already motivated, Garror suggested Jefferson’s situation will provide an extra spark to work even harder.
“I’ve been knowing him for a long time, since we were kids really,” Garror said. “To see what happened to him, it’s going to make me work harder to do it for him.”