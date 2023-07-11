Good morning, Acadiana business news readers. It's business news time.
Super 1 Foods is getting out of the pharmacy business.
Parent company Brookshire Grocery has entered into an agreement to sell the 120 pharmacies inside its stores to Walgreens, company officials announced.
The transaction will mean most of the in-store pharmacies will remain open and be converted to Walgreens locations with a select few slated to close, Brookshire officials noted. The deal includes pharmacy customer prescription files and related pharmacy inventory.
Some pharmacies will close. I've asked which ones are on the closure list, but the company has not responded. If any are in southwest Louisiana, I will update.
