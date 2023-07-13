Zachary native Kassy Castillo's going all the way to Fiji lookin' for love.
The 22-year-old real estate student living in Fort Worth, Texas, joins nine other 20-something singles for the fifth season of Peacock's "Love Island USA," starting Tuesday, when the first six episodes will be released.
The streaming service describes the reality dating competition series like this: "'Love Island USA' will feature a new group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand-new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before.
"Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new 'bombshells' arrive throughout the season, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.
Here's where the viewers will come in: Fans at home will be given a chance to vote "to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed," according to Peacock.
Sarah Hyland ("Modern Family") hosts.
For more info, visit https://www.peacocktv.com/stream-tv/love-island.